Cramer: The U.S. Will Become The World's #1 Natural Gas Exporter Within 10 Years

The U.S. will become the Saudi Arabia of natural gas exports, within 10 years, says Jim Cramer.



He notes how natural gas is increasingly becoming a global market, and cost competitive due to high oil prices and a booming build-out of seaborne transportation infrastructure.

“As we crave dirty oil and import tens of billions of dollars worth of it annually, we will most likely shortly become the world’s largest exporter of a cleaner and better fuel.”

This video is a pretty concise and comprehensive pitch for the natural gas bull case. Even bears should watch it, in order to at least pick apart all of the optimistic arguments.



Note: The author owns shares in Chesapeake Energy (CHK), a natural gas play.

