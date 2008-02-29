Cramer Takes XM-Sirius Crusade To Kimmel

Boy, is Jim Cramer hot under the collar about the non-merger of XM Satellite Radio (XMSR) and Sirius Satellite Radio (SIRI), perpetually in regulatory limbo. In addition to calling out every Congressman who has taken money from the National Association of Broadcasters on his own show, he blew his top on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”



Clever. The XM-SIRI merger is a business hotbutton in the way the border fence is for Lou Dobbs’ viewers, and Cramer (SA 100 #19) could use the ratings.

So can Kimmel, so lucky he paired Cramer up with someone who can get him some: Heidi Klum.

