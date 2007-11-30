Cramer Re-Ups At CNBC

Mad Money host Jim Cramer is sticking around at CNBC for at last the next few years. Network president Mark Hoffman let fly at a Wednesday night book party for Cramer’s book, Stay Mad For Life, that the host had inked a “multi-year” deal — we’re guessing that means three years.

“Jim has played an integral part in CNBC’s rebirth,” Hoffman said in a release today. “He is not only one of the most respected and successful Wall Street minds but also happens to be a great entertainer.” Cramer will continue to host his own 6 p.m. show as well as his Stop Trading segment on Street Signs at 2 p.m. ET.

