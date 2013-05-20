You Should Listen To Jim Cramer Today

Here’s an intriguing tweet from Jim Cramer today.



And my cause today: how ideology and orthodoxy kept you out of this market, and how pundits keep getting away with it. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) May 20, 2013

Despite the fact that the market feels “euphoric” the fact remains that a lot of people detest everything about this market, for reasons that have a political overtone.

Maybe they hate monetary easing or Obama, or something else, but this has been a theme for the last few years, and it hasn’t gone away.

So if Cramer is going to spend his days blasting away at the corrosive effects of ideology and orthodoxy on investing, then you should listen.

