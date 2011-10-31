CRAMER: Groupon's An "Engineered" IPO -- Buy It On The Deal And Then Flip It

Jim Cramer thinks Groupon will be a “hyped” “engineered” IPO, in that the company is selling only 5% of of its stock to ensure a massive first-day IPO pop.



He also thinks the recent numbers were “dressed up” to help the company get public.

So his recommendation is to try to get some stock at the IPO price and then flip it instantly.

This is pretty much the same as my initial take, which I outlined last week, though mine was based on valuation, not IPO engineering.

(The perfectly valid reason Groupon’s only selling 5% of the company, by the way, is that it doesn’t need to raise more than $500 million. And there’s no reason for the company to sell a single share more than it has to).

Here’s Cramer:



