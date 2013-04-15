CRAMER: Everything Relating To Commodities Is Getting Crushed, And China Can Not Save Them

As commodities continue their meltdown this morning, Jim Cramer puts things into the big picture for investors: Basically, the Chinese marginal buyer is done for (helped by the fact that growth is weakening) and prices have to go lower.



They’ve just crushed the commodities. An overall give-up related to a belief that China is THE marginal buyer of everything…. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 15, 2013

It looks like these are financial buyers who are being margined out. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 15, 2013

Fascinating to watch: oil falling because if the Chinese stop buying, and we are glutted it has to come down.. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 15, 2013

