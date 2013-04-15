CRAMER: Everything Relating To Commodities Is Getting Crushed, And China Can Not Save Them

Joe Weisenthal

As commodities continue their meltdown this morning, Jim Cramer puts things into the big picture for investors: Basically, the Chinese marginal buyer is done for (helped by the fact that growth is weakening) and prices have to go lower.

