CRAMER: Everything Relating To Commodities Is Getting Crushed, And China Can Not Save Them

As commodities continue their meltdown this morning, Jim Cramer puts things into the big picture for investors: Basically, the Chinese marginal buyer is done for (helped by the fact that growth is weakening) and prices have to go lower.
They’ve just crushed the commodities. An overall give-up related to a belief that China is THE marginal buyer of everything….
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 15, 2013
It looks like these are financial buyers who are being margined out.
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 15, 2013
Fascinating to watch: oil falling because if the Chinese stop buying, and we are glutted it has to come down..
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 15, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.