CRAMER: Dan Loeb Is Going To Crush Bill Ackman In The Herbalife Fight

Jim Cramer has picked a winner in the Herbalife cage match.As you will recall, two hedge fund giants–Bill Ackman and Dan Loeb–have taken the opposite sides of this trade.



Bill Ackman argues that Herbalife is an illegal pyramid scheme and has a price target of $0.

Dan Loeb dismisses Ackman’s claim as “preposterous” and has bought up 8% of the company.

Assuming one of these two doesn’t chicken out, someone is going to win big…and the other is going to lose big.

And Jim Cramer, it appears, thinks the winner is going to be Dan Loeb:

The consensus is definitely rallying around Loeb and Cramer here. Carl Icahn has joined the fight on the long side (pro-Herbalife). As has hedge-fund manager John Hempton, who wrote a long, entertaining analysis of why Bill Ackman is blowing it, arguing, effectively, that the rich slim Ackman doesn’t understand poor fat people.

The scuttlebutt is that Ackman’s cost basis–the price at which he shorted the stock–is $53 per share. Herbalife has soared since Ackman first clobbered it with his massive and hyper-detailed Powerpoint presentation, but it has still only clawed its way back to $45.

So Ackman may still be in the money.

For now.

