Cramer Lashes Out At Obama, Sides With Rush Limbaugh

Yikes, so many catfights to keep track of these days. Today, Jim Cramer decided that his mini-spat with Robert Gibbs was good for business, and decided to keep the faux-controversy going by launching a big tirade against the White House written on the pages of Mainstreet.com. It’s six freakin’ pages long, so obviously we haven’t read the whole thing. C’mon dude, let’s try to keep these things short and sweet. Anyway, he hates Obama’s tax plan and mortgage plan and thinks if only the world listened to his “novel” schemes, then we’d be out of this mess.



As for Rush, he says:

Now some, including Rush Limbaugh, would say I am on another enemies list: that of the White House. Limbaugh says there are only a handful of us on it, and if I am on it for defending all of the shareholders out there, . Limbaugh — whom I do not know personally, but having been in radio myself, know professionally as a genius of the medium — says, “They’re going to shut Cramer up pretty soon, too, but he’ll go down with a fight.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.