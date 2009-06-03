Cramer: Now's The Time To Buy A House!

Here it is folks! He says it’s one of the most dangerous, risky calls he’s ever made. But between the $8,000 tax credit, the stabilizing (but not really) home prices and the low interest rates, it’s time to lever up and buy a home. This is somewhat in keeping with past comments he’s made, that the housing bottom would come smack dab in the middle of the year.



He also says to buy Bank of America (BAC) because with stabilizing home prices (again though, are they?), people will take on that second or third job to avoid foreclosure. Ah yeah, good thing there are so many extra jobs out there for people to take.



