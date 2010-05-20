CRAMER: If You Don't Get A Lehman Brothers II In Europe In 48 Hours, Financial Stocks Will Go Up

Photo: CNBC

He just said to to Amanda Drury during his STOP TRADING segment.”The market is prepared for Lehman II… and if you don’t get a Lehman II, and all you get is a slodown, our stocks may not be so horrible.”



He specifically cited a 48-hour window for this to happen.

Otherwise, it’s time to buy the financial stocks.

As for the risk from financial regulation, Jim Cramer says that’s over. Dodd has sold out.

Don’t miss: The 25 financial firms most likely to default >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.