Cramer: "I Like Bank Of America!"

A mini-flub for Cramer:



The Street: Bank of America: In his “Lightning Round” segment, Cramer said he liked Bank of America, which he owns for Action Alerts PLUS.

On Monday, Bank of America closed flat for the day at $15.63.

…And then today, BAC sank 2.75% to $14.86 a share.

Of course, anyone will look like a fool if they try to predict or trade on day to day movements, and he doesn’t advocate doing that.

Whether his fans or subscribers to TheStreet.com actually use his picks that way is a different thing.

