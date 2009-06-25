Cramer Freaks Out Over Congressman Attacking Bernanke

There was a time when Jim Cramer didn’t like Bernanke. You know, early on in 2007 he accused Bernanke of being asleep at the switch. But with the crisis abating, Cramer’s decided that Bernanke is the greatest Fed Chair ever, and he’s not happy that Darrell Issa would question Bernanke’s handling of Bank of America (BAC)/Merrill Lynch. Watch him freak out, here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.