Cramer Calls Stewart "Naive"

Mad Money host Jim Cramer went on NBC’s “Today Show” this morning.



There, Meredith Vieira asked him why, when he went on “The Daily Show” last week, he weakly answered he would “try harder” after that show’s host Jon Stewart laid into him.

Cramer said he was trying to take that high road, “which I was brought up to think was a good thing to do.”

“Sometimes high roads aren’t well greeted in the media,” he said. “But I believe that you should always try to do better.”

He said that Stewart’s whole line of attack was “naive and misleading.”

“I think it was a naive and misleading thing to attack the media. We weren’t behind this. CNBC in particular has been out front on this.”

