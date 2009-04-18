Cramer Freaks Out On CNBC, Attacks Guest

CNBC had Dan Solin, the author of The Smartest 401k Book You’ll Ever Read on as a guest today. After the host asked him what people could do better to save for retirement, Solin answered:



“One of the things that you could do is to give us more ‘In Bogle we Trust’ and much less ‘In Cramer we Trust’.”

Moments later, Cramer barged on to the set to respond.

“The S&P is flat literally for 10 years. That’s John Bogle’s world. If you were to sell at 11,000 like I told you in September, 10,000 like I told you in December, and then get back in at 6,500, who wins? Is that so bad? Is that worth not trusting in? I’ve had it with the people who tell me about the index fund. For 10 years they’ve done nothing! For 10 years! When do they get called on the carpet? When are they ever wrong? Do we have to wait another 10 years? Enough of this! I’ve said my piece. Happy 20th!”



