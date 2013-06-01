NBA Sideline Reporter Craig Sager Explains How He Picks His Crazy Suits

TNT’s NBA sideline reporter, Craig Sager, is well-known among basketball fans for his crazy and colourful suits. Players often tease him during interviews and he even has his own hashtag on Twitter, #SagerSuit.



Now Sager explains how he picks his suits and reveals to us what he will likely wear. It probably will not come as a surprise to many, but his young children often help.

Here’s the video (via C.J. Fogler)…

