Craigslist's 2009 Revenues Will Top $100 Million, Says Consulting Firm

Online classifieds site Craigslist’s revenues will top $100 million in 2009, Consulting firm AIM Group determined after counting the number of ads on the site over a month and then annualizing the figure.



$100 million is a 23% increase over AIM Group’s 2008 estimate for Craiglist. AIM Group says it’s a conservative estimate.

Most Craiglist listings are free, but the company charges $25 for recruitment ads in 18 cities and $10 for real estate ads in New York. Craigslist also charges for ads in its controversial “adult services” section.

Craigslist is a private company and a spokesperson refused to comment on AIM Group’s speculation for the NYT. Employing only 30 people, the company is likely very profitable.

Newspaper classified revenues declined 29% in 2008.

