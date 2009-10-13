Craigslist Sues Ad Spammers

Is Craigslist battle against the spammers a bad idea?



The web’s most popular classified ads site filed four lawsuits last week (one is included below) against “companies and people offering tools that automate the mass posting of ads on the site,” the New York Times Bits blog reported.

The suits claim that the so-called spammers are in violation of Craigslists’ copyright and trademarks and violate the Digital Millenium Copyright Act as well as certain fraud statutes.

The text of the suit stresses the automated postings’ disruption of Craigslists’ user-friendly focus, but the actual claims involve allegations that the defendants’ copies or derivative works violate original Craigslist copyrights.

At least one expert thinks that a win for Craigslist in such suits could eventually be seen as a loss. Eric Goldman, director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University’s law school, told the NYT he questions whether Craigslist, with users who sell every item under the sun, should request the court make broad interpretations of copyright law.

