Craigslist Kills Microsoft Classified Site (MSFT)

Could have seen this one coming: Microsoft (MSFT) is shutting down its Craigslist (SAI 25 #3) killer, “Windows Live Expo,” at the end of July. According to a message on its homepage, users can no longer create a new account, post or extend listings, or upgrade listings to “premium.”



Smart move: If Microsoft’s massive traffic pipe couldn’t even attract people to the service, it’s not one worth running. Live Expo has 12 results for “iPhone” in the U.S., while Craigslist has 666 in New York City alone. (Via PC.)

