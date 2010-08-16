Craigslist Killer Found Dead In His Jail Cell

Phillip Markoff, the accused “Craigslist Killer,” the med school student who prosecutors believe preyed on women with ads on Craigslist, had been in jail awaiting his March murder trial, was just found dead in his Boston jail cell today.



Right now, it’s believed that he killed himself. But here’s the weird thing: no one knows how he did it.

UPDATE: Sources say he was found suffocated with a plastic bag over his head.

A guard believes that the mysterious nature of his death is a result of Markoff’s pre-med studies.

A guard told the NYDaily News,

“He’s one step beyond other inmates and can do things other inmates can’t, because he knows about the human body,” the guard told the News.

A suicide is probably the likely cause of death because of the timing of his death. Yesterday would have been Markoff’s one year anniversary with his former fiancee, Megan McAllister.

Also, he’s tried it before.

Markoff had been on a brief suicide watch just after his arrest last spring when he reportedly tried to hang himself with his shoe laces and slice his wrists with a sharpened spoon.

Read more at the NYDaily News.

