'Craiglist Killer' Gets The Death Penalty

Richard Beasley faces the death penalty for murdering and robbing victims he lured from Craigslist.

A self-described “street preacher” in Ohio who killed men he lured with Craigslist job ads has been sentenced to death, NBC News reports.



Richard Beasley, 53, was convicted of murder last month for killing robbing and killing three men he’d lured with Craigslist job ads.

Akran, Ohio judge Lynne Callahan gave him three death sentences based on the recommendation of the jury that convicted him, www.wkyc.com reports.

Beasley was given a chance to speak in court and reportedly said, “I killed nobody. To the families, I’m sorry. … I will continue to pray for you.”

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine was among the people in court for the sentencing, according to wkyc.

