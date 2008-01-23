Craigslist Founder Newmark: Not In Love With Facebook, Digg, Or "Social" Anything

Craig Newmark is happy to be your Facebook friend — he’s at 1,000 and counting — but don’t expect to play Scrabulous with him, get him to toss a sheep at you, or whatever else Facebook users like to waste time on. He’s pretty much only interested in using the site as a spamming device — sorry, marketing tool. From an “exclusive” SearchEngineWatch.com interview:

Although I don’t actively participate on Facebook at this time, I plan on using Facebook to promote my charities. I’m currently planning on promoting IAVA.org, a veterans’ rights site. While I can do this on Craigslist, I think it causes confusion and is a conflict of interest, so Facebook would be a better venue for this type of marketing.

Craig also says he’s not terribly interested in social news site Digg, or anything else with a “social” or “Web 2.0” moniker. No surprise there — while you can argue that Craigslist is one of the world’s most powerful user-generated website, it has succeeded in large part because it hasn’t bothered its look, feel, or just about anything else.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.