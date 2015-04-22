A San Diego tech company posted this hilarious job ad

Most companies like to keep their job postings standard and therefore — kind of boring. An unnamed tech company in San Diego decided to change things up on Craigslist in the most humorous and scatological of ways.

Their job posting is titled: “Searching for Two F****** Great Developers,” and it seems like they have a wide array of personalities within the office that would make it a great place to work:

I promised new friends didn’t I? We have boys, we have girls, we have kite surfers, we have regular surfers, we have video game fanatics, we have clubbers (night clubs, not seals), we have a Scottish guy, we have a Serbian girl, we have movie nerds, we have board game nerds, we have regular nerds, we have musicians, and we have somebody out this week for Coachella. Look, the fact is we can fill whatever type of friendship void you have.

The company wants everyone to know that “profanity will not be accepted in lieu of skill,” though they did manage to skillfully include 26 expletives within the ad to get all of their points across.

If you’d like to read the job posting in its entirety or even apply to the job, you can do so here.

