Here's An Awesome Craigslist Ad For A Last-Minute Wedding Date

We have to hand it to a guy from Washington DC who managed to write a Craigslist post seeking a last-minute date to a wedding without seeming creepy.



In fact, we’re rooting for him to find a “plus one.”

Here’s how the bachelor describes himself in the listing, which he posted yesterday:

– I have a degree

– I have a job

– I am a clean man

– I have never been arrested

– I don’t like murder

And here’s why you should be his date this weekend:

– you only yolo once

– you get to wear a dress

– open bar & food all night

– you get to pop n lock it w me on the dance floor

He also Photoshopped himself riding a lion on top of a horse (check it out below), and apparently can bust a move.

So ladies in the DC area, if you’re looking for something to do this Saturday night, we suggest you give this guy a shout.

Craigslist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.