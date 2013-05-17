Here's An Awesome Craigslist Ad For A Last-Minute Wedding Date

We have to hand it to a guy from Washington DC who managed to write a Craigslist post seeking a last-minute date to a wedding without seeming creepy.
In fact, we’re rooting for him to find a “plus one.”
Here’s how the bachelor describes himself in the listing, which he posted yesterday:
– I have a degree
– I have a job
– I am a clean man
– I have never been arrested
– I don’t like murder
And here’s why you should be his date this weekend:
– you only yolo once
– you get to wear a dress
– open bar & food all night
– you get to pop n lock it w me on the dance floor
He also Photoshopped himself riding a lion on top of a horse (check it out below), and apparently can bust a move.
So ladies in the DC area, if you’re looking for something to do this Saturday night, we suggest you give this guy a shout.
Craigslist
