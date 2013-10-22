If You Want To Be Isolated With A Stranger In A 'Romantic' Foreign Country For Just $US10 An Hour --  Then This Job Is For You!

Screenshot/Craigslist William is looking for an ‘assistant’.

In a Craiglist ad, an “international executive” named William is looking for an assistant,

one who can help him organise both his personal and business life.

“Since we will be working very closely together it might be better that you are single and unattached. … I am always alone or with business associates in very romantic locations,” he adds.

William also includes no less than twelve photos of himself, so you can see what your potential new boss looks like. In very few of those pictures have other women been cropped out. The going hourly rate for this gig is $US10, with room for more if he feels he has a good connection with the candidate.

The other good thing about this job is that William doesn’t want to see your resume — just send him pics of yourself so he can get to know you better!

See here to apply. After all, this is Craigslist.

