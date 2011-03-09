Craigslist Founder Starts Craigconnects To Make The World A Better Place

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark has just launched a site called Craigconnects, of which he says it’s the biggest thing in his life and he’s committing 20 years to it. The site’s mission statement is vague, but it seems to involve mostly connecting people to nonprofits so they can help them, a bit like Causes or Juno.



The site seems unpolished, but then again that never stopped Craigslist from becoming totally huge. Newmark has long been an ardent promoter of public interest causes, and his fanatical commitment to customer service is what has maid Craigslist such a success and has made him so good at building online communities.

If he can devote those skills (and his wealth) to helping make the world a better place, that’s all to the good.

Here’s an explanatory video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

