Craig Thomson Will Pay Back $24,538 In Misused Union Money

Former MP Craig Thomson will repay more than $20,000 in misused union funds (Photo: Getty)

Craig Thomson will repay the money he spent on prostitutes, adult movies and cash withdrawals after the former Labor MP was convicted of misusing $24,538 in union funds.

Thomson — the former member for Dobell — is also suffering from a major depressive illness, his lawyer Greg James QC told the Melbourne Magistrates Court today, according to AAP.

James urged Magistrate Charlie Rozencwajg not to send Thomson to jail, after he was last month found guilty of 65 dishonesty offences, including making payments to escorts worth more than $5500.

Prosecutors have argued he should receive a custodial sentence as he had shown little remorse during his hearing. Prosecutor Lesley Taylor SC described him as “arrogant in the extreme”.

In April last year, while Thomson was still sitting as an independent MP, a fund was set up to solicit donations to help cover his mounting legal bills by two associates. A fundraiser was also held at a venue in Sydney in June 2013, which fewer than 30 people attended.

There's more here.

