Craig Thomson Listed Escorts As 'Entertainment' In Union Books, Court Told

Craig Thomson leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court on February 6, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Getty

Forensic accountant Gerard Curtin told a summary trial at Melbourne Magistrates Court that former Labor MP Craig Thomson listed escort services as “entertainment”, teleconference costs and meetings, according to a News Corp Australia report.

Thomson, the former federal member for Dobell, is accused of using Health Services Union Funds to pay for prostitutes and other adult services before he resigned as national secretary in 2007, which he denies.

Curtin examined the union books for Victoria Police, according to the report, using MYOB accounting files and other documents where available, and said the payments made by Thomson were recorded under these three categories.

In an earlier hearing sydney brothel owner Peter Lazaris testified that escort outcalls to hotels were listed as “staff call”, an entry which he reportedly identified on Thomson’s bill against a $660 charge.

