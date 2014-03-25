Craig Thomson Sentenced To Jail, But Is Already Free Pending An Appeal

Getty/ Robert Cianflone

Former Federal MP Craig Thomson, who was this morning sentenced to jail, has been granted bail after his lawyers immediately lodged an appeal.

The former member for the NSW seat of Dobell was given a 12 months sentence, with nine months suspended, after misusing more than $24,000 of the Health Services Union’s funds over a five-year period while he was national secretary.

Thomson’s appeal will be heard on November 24.

