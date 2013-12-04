Craig Thomson Called Himself 'Jeff' In Brothels, Court Hears

A Melbourne Magistrates Court hearing today has uncovered more lurid details about how former MP Craig Thomson allegedly used union-issued credit cards, including that he visited brothels using the alias “Jeff Thomson”.

Prosecutor Lesley Taylor told the court that Thomson put $28,499.63 of personal expenses on Health Services Union accounts between 2002 and 2007.

According to reports on the SMH and the Australian, that included:

$330 for an hour of sexual services, listed as an entertainment expense under a “Mind Your Own Business” category;

$240 for an hour with sex worker Tracie in October 2003;

$770 for services from sex worker Alina in May 2005, filed as a “dinner function”;

a $2,475 bill from a Sydney escort agency in April 2005, classified as a “national office meeting” expense; and

$418 for time in the Tiffany’s Girls brothel’s “red turbo spa room” in June 2005.

The court heard that $1981.15 of those expenses were incurred while Thomson was a federal MP.

Thomson pleaded not guilty to 149 fraud and theft charges today. The hearing resumes tomorrow.

There’s more on the SMH.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.