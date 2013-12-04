Craig Thomson Called Himself 'Jeff' In Brothels, Court Hears

A Melbourne Magistrates Court hearing today has uncovered more lurid details about how former MP Craig Thomson allegedly used union-issued credit cards, including that he visited brothels using the alias “Jeff Thomson”.
Prosecutor Lesley Taylor told the court that Thomson put $28,499.63 of personal expenses on Health Services Union accounts between 2002 and 2007.
According to reports on the SMH and the Australian, that included:
- $330 for an hour of sexual services, listed as an entertainment expense under a “Mind Your Own Business” category;
- $240 for an hour with sex worker Tracie in October 2003;
- $770 for services from sex worker Alina in May 2005, filed as a “dinner function”;
- a $2,475 bill from a Sydney escort agency in April 2005, classified as a “national office meeting” expense; and
- $418 for time in the Tiffany’s Girls brothel’s “red turbo spa room” in June 2005.
The court heard that $1981.15 of those expenses were incurred while Thomson was a federal MP.
Thomson pleaded not guilty to 149 fraud and theft charges today. The hearing resumes tomorrow.
There’s more on the SMH.
