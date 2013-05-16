Will Smith Videobombed By An NBA Reporter Wearing The Worst Suit Of The Playoffs

TNT’s NBA sideline reporter and fashion train wreck, Craig Sager, was at it again last night when he wore a purple, pink, and yellow suit that looked like something you would see at the birthday party for a three-year-old girl (via C.J. Fogler):



TNTBut then Sager took his game to the next level when the TNT cameras zoomed in on Will Smith and his son Jaden (via SBNation.com)…

