NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager died at age 65

Longtime NBA sideline announcer Craig Sager died on Thursday. He was 65.

Sager was beloved in NBA circles, and the sports world more broadly. He was known not just for his bold sartorial choices, but also for his terrific sideline interviews. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in April 2014.

Turner president David Levy first announced the news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.