Meet The Star Of Mitt Romney's New Latino Ads

The Romney campaign is out Wednesday morning with a new Spanish-language ad featuring Craig Romney, the presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney’s youngest son.



Craig introduces his father as a man of “great conviction,” who has been with his wife for 40 years, with five children and eighteen grandchildren. Craig Romney’s ad coincides with a website launched by the Romney campaign on Wednesday called “Juntos Con Romney.”

The Romney campaign continues to attempt to reach out to Latino voters to cut into President Barack Obama’s astronomical lead with them in polls.

Craig worked in Santiago, Chile, during his Mormon missionary, where he learned to speak Spanish.

Watch the entire ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

