Oregon State Fires Michelle Obama's Brother As Basketball Coach

Oregon State has fired head basketball coach Craig Robinson, Pete Thamel of SI reports.
He is Michelle Obama’s brother.
He went 94-105 in six years as coach, including a disappointing 16-16 record this year with a veteran team. Oregon State hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1990.
Thamel reports that Oregon State is expected to owe him $US4 million.
