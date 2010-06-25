New York Trader: The World Cup Doesn't Even Come Close In Importance To The Tiger Woods Spectacle

Jeffries’ Craig Peckman says that many more people watched the Tiger Woods press conference than are now watching the World Cup.



“[The soccer matches] don’t come even close in importance to Tiger Woods’ [tell-all] press conference,” Craig, an equity strategist on the trading floor at Jefferies in New York, told the Financial Times.

“People are mindful but not zeroed in on it.”

So golf and women > soccer. Makes sense.

