Microsoft Chief Research Officer Craig Mundie To Retire In 2014, Serve As Steve Ballmer's Advisor Until Then

Photo: Microsoft

Craig Mundie, Microsoft’s chief research and strategy officer, will retire in 2014, the company announced today.He will serve as CEO Steve Ballmer’s senior advisor until then, according to his updated executive biography page.



AllThingsD says the move was announced by Ballmer internally on December 14.

Mundie has been with Microsoft for more than 20 years. As chief research officer, Mundie led Microsoft Research, which helped develop new technologies for the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.