HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Cell-Phone Industry Billionaire Is Selling His Canadian Island Playground For $US75 Million

Madeline Stone
A gorgeous private island owned by Seattle-based telecommunications billionaire Craig McCaw is on the market for a jaw-dropping $US75 million.

With such luxurious amenities as a private harbor, spa, and Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, it’s an amazing private retreat fit for a billionaire.

Though the island has a history of manufacturing dating back to the early 1900s, McCaw’s J.I. Properties first purchased the island for $US19 million in 1994.

James Island is located just off the southeast corner of Vancouver Island, in British Columbia, Canada.

The island is a total of 780 acres, with wooded land, private docks, and even an 18-hole golf course.

The course was designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

It's situated right along the water.

The 5,000-square-foot main house comes complete with a spa, gym, infinity pool, and salon.

Here's a luxurious spot for lounging by the pool. Spa facilities are located inside the pool house.

There's also a private harbor with enough space to dock multiple boats.

Here's what it looks like from above.

This small Western-style village is a remnant of the island's manufacturing past. According to the Daily Mail, more than 800 people once lived on the island, producing around 900 tons of dynamite a month during World War II.

A converted warehouse also still stands on the property.

James Island has miles of rugged oceanfront land.

There are plenty of hiking trails and bike paths for guests to enjoy.

Though it's not a far trip from Victoria, Vancouver, or Seattle, the beach has a very secluded feel to it.

And a private airstrip makes for an easy trip by plane.

It's certainly a retreat fit for a billionaire.

