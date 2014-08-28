HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Cell-Phone Industry Billionaire Is Selling His Canadian Island Playground For $US75 Million

A gorgeous private island owned by Seattle-based telecommunications billionaire Craig McCaw is on the market for a jaw-dropping $US75 million.
With such luxurious amenities as a private harbor, spa, and Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, it’s an amazing private retreat fit for a billionaire.
Though the island has a history of manufacturing dating back to the early 1900s, McCaw’s J.I. Properties first purchased the island for $US19 million in 1994.
James Island is located just off the southeast corner of Vancouver Island, in British Columbia, Canada.
The island is a total of 780 acres, with wooded land, private docks, and even an 18-hole golf course.
This small Western-style village is a remnant of the island's manufacturing past. According to the Daily Mail, more than 800 people once lived on the island, producing around 900 tons of dynamite a month during World War II.
Though it's not a far trip from Victoria, Vancouver, or Seattle, the beach has a very secluded feel to it.
