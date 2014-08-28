HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Cell-Phone Industry Billionaire Is Selling His Canadian Island Playground For $US75 Million

A gorgeous private island owned by Seattle-based telecommunications billionaire Craig McCaw is on the market for a jaw-dropping $US75 million.

With such luxurious amenities as a private harbor, spa, and Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, it’s an amazing private retreat fit for a billionaire.

Though the island has a history of manufacturing dating back to the early 1900s, McCaw’s J.I. Properties first purchased the island for $US19 million in 1994.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.