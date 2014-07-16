Cricket Player Takes Brutal Photo Of His Face After Freak Injury

Don’t let anyone tell you cricket isn’t a physical sport.

In a freak accident, a ball bounced off the turf and went through Craig Kieswetter’s facemask, breaking his nose and orbital socket during the Somerset-Northamptonshire cricket match in England on Sunday.

He was able to stay in high spirits. He tweeted a photo of his broken face a day later, along with an update:







Injury update: broken nose and a fractured orbital socket. Surgery is required but thankfully no lasting damage to the eye..

— Craig Kieswetter (@kiesy_22) July 14, 2014