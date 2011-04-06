Craig Gillespie Set To Direct "Pride And Prejudice And Zombies"

Craig Gillespie is in talks to direct Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Lionsgate’s adaptation of the Seth Grahame-Smith novel that combines Jane Austen classic tale with flesh-eating walking corpses.



Mike White was previously attached to direct, but has since dropped out.

No production date has been set.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies comes to theatres in 2011.

