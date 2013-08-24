LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Incredible Portraits Show How Young Men Resemble Their Dads

Like father, like son.

That’s the idea behind UK-based photographer Craig Gibson’s photo series — first found over at My Modern Met — that mashes together pictures of young men and their fathers’ faces.

Gibson overlaps the images to reveal how strikingly similar the facial features are between the generations, which isn’t as noticeable in the individual portraits.

Aptly titled “Boys And Their Fathers,” the final merged composite photographs are truly mesmerizing. Check out Gibson’s work below:

