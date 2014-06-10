Developers Were Lining Up Just To Get A Photo With Apple Executive Craig Federighi

Apple CEO Tim Cook called Craig Federighi “Superman” on stage during the WWDC keynote where Apple revealed OS X Yosemite, and iOS 8.

Perhaps he should have called him “Jagger,” because Federighi is now a bona fide rock star. Well, to developers at least. We saw this last week and didn’t get a chance to post it, so we’re posting now.

People were tweeting photos from WWDC of a line of developers waiting to take photos with Federighi. And Federighi seemed happy to have his photo taken with people:

