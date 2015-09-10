An Apple exec just cracked a joke about the rumoured Apple car project

Rob Price

It’s pretty clear that Apple is looking into building an electric car. Over the last year, there has been an avalanche of leaks and rumours about their efforts, supposedly codenamed Project Titan.

At its Wednesday night for the launch of the iPhone 6s, one executive cracked a joke about the ultra-secretive project.

Craig Federighi, SVP of software engineering, was showing off the new smartphone’s “3D Touch” functionality when he noticed an email in his inbox.

Apple car jokeBI

“Check out my new [Apple] ride,” an email from fellow exec Dan Riccio reads. But when Federighi tapped to expand …

Apple car joke keynoteBI

Psych!

