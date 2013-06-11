Craig Federighi, The New Leader Of iOS And OSX, Was The Biggest Star At Apple's Event

At Apple’s WWDC keynote, a new star emerged from the executive ranks: Craig Federighi, the man who runs iOS and OSX.



Whether he was explaining technical details about Apple’s new Mac operating system, or just laying out the basic details, he was excellent.

Compared to Apple’s other executives, he was the funniest, and most natural seeming person on stage.

Federighi got a bigger role at Apple when Scott Forstall was forced out last October. Jony Ive leads the design of Apple’s software, while Federighi leads the implementation of that design on OSX and iOS.

Federighi was with Steve Jobs at NeXT. He came to Apple when it bought NeXT. He left Apple to be CTO of Ariba, a company that was later acquired by SAP. He left before the acquisition, rejoining Apple in 2009 to lead Mac software engineering.

Will Shipley, who once worked under Federighi at NeXT described him by saying, “He’s like seven feet tall and gameshow-host handsome and he’s smiling like a used car salesman.”

He also said, “Craig likes to get things right. Sure, he’s damn charming, but he’s not really concerned about politics, he’s concerned with making sure we the needed things are done well.”

We expect to see a lot more of Federighi at future events. He seemed to be able to ad-lib, make jokes, but stay focused on the task of talking about Apple’s new products and features.

