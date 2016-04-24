A San Francisco bakery serves a savoury muffin with a soft boiled egg inside

Craftsman and Wolves is a contemporary pâtisserie and cafe with two locations in San Francisco. The bakery is famed for Chef William Werner’s creation, “The Rebel Within.” This muffin is stuffed with asiago cheese, sausage, scallions, crème fraîche and, best of all, a soft-boiled egg that oozes from the center.
Story by Eloise Kirn and editing by Alana Yzola
Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.