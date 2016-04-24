A San Francisco bakery serves a savoury muffin with a soft boiled egg inside

Craftsman and Wolves is a contemporary pâtisserie and cafe with two locations in San Francisco. The bakery is famed for Chef William Werner’s creation, “The Rebel Within.” This muffin is stuffed with asiago cheese, sausage, scallions, crème fraîche and, best of all, a soft-boiled egg that oozes from the center.

Story by Eloise Kirn

