This pipe organ made entirely of paper and cardboard makes real music

Craftsman Aliaksei Zholner created this fully functional mini pipe organ, made entirely of paper and cardboard.
It works on the same principle as a normal organ, using a set of pipes, a wind system, and a keyboard. The air in the pipe organ is pressurised by a balloon.
Watch as he plays and shows off the expert craftmanship put into this design.
Produced by David Ibekwe
