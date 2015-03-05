Craft marketplace Etsy just filed its for an IPO

EtsyEtsy CEO Chad Dickerson.
Etsy, an online marketplace that specialises in crafts and other artistic items, just filed its S1 to go public.
We’re digging through it now — refresh for updates.
CEO Chad Dickerson has said that the company has been profitable since 2009, but the company wasn’t profitable in 2014 according to the S1.
NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.