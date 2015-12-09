Craft beer maker BrewDog just gave Donald Trump free shares

BrewDog Photoshopped, to be clear.

BrewDog has come out with their latest PR stunt — giving Donald Trump free shares.

The popular Scottish craft beer maker says it’s giving the Republican presidential frontrunner two free shares in the company as part of its Equity for Punks crowdfunding campaign.

BrewDog cofounder and CEO James Watt says in a blog post:

I am making the gift of two Equity for Punks shares to you with a single aim in mind — that it will spark a desire in you to get back into business (locking yourself in your office, if necessary). In turn, hopefully you will give a gift to the rest of humanity — that you will stop trying to become leader of the free world. Please. Then we can all get on with our lives in that world filled with life, liberty and the pursuit of hoppiness.

BrewDog is well-known for using PR stunts to promote its fundraising activities, doing everything from driving a tank to the Bank of England to dropping taxidermied cats from a helicopter.

BrewDog is currently in the midst of a year-long crowdfunding drive, hoping to raise £25 million. The brewery, which makes Punk IPA, has currently raised £13 million of the total and recently took its funding drive to continental Europe.

