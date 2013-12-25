The Craft Beer Boom Added $US34 Billion To The Economy Last Year

Small and independent American craft breweries added $US33.9 billion to the U.S. economy in 2012, according to a new report from the Brewers Association.

California, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and Colorado made the largest economic contribution overall. On a per capita level, Oregon was the best state, at $US448.56 a person, followed by Colorado, Vermont, Maine, and Montana.

“The figure is derived from the total impact of beer brewed by craft brewers as it moves through the three-tier system (breweries, wholesalers and retailers), as well as all non-beer products that brewpub restaurants sell,” according to the report.

Here’s the state-by-state breakdown (via AEI’s Mark Perry):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.