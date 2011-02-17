Cracking The Case Interview

What really makes an interviewee “ace the case”? We spoke with recruiters at top consulting firms to find out.



Though these tips are most helpful for aspiring consultants, similar case interviews are sometimes used for business development positions, global health NGOs and various nonprofits.

Without further ado, how to ace the case:

1. Be thoughtful from the start.

In the beginning, you will typically be given important information regarding your case. Listen to it and take notes. When the interviewer asks if you have any questions before proceeding: 1) summarize the situation and problem at hand 2) ask clarifying questions if something was unclear (e.g., a word you didn’t understand) and 3) ask a “step back” question.

Doing 1) and 2) will highlight your listening skills and ensure you understand the case and are solving for the right problem. Doing 3), which most people do not, will make you stand out as thoughtful and genuinely interested in the problem rather than just focused on getting through the interview.

A step back question helps you further understand the overall context or objective of the case beyond the information that has been given upfront. For instance, if the case is about helping a private equity firm decide whether or not to acquire a given company, a step back question may be: “Is the private equity firm also looking at other acquisitions in the industry and therefore evaluating this target versus others?”

2. Structure, structure, structure.