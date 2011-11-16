After Getting Slammed By Investors, Cracker Barrel Is Desperate To Attract People Besides Road-Trippers

Photo: By jshyun on Flickr

Cracker Barrel, with its store of knick-knacks and assortment of southern cuisine, has been a staple for road-tripping Americans for decades. But now, it’s looking at a whole new segment of consumers.The restaurant-retail combo chain is firing up a new marketing campaign, which looks to position itself as more of a local dining spot for the first time in its 42-year history, reports Mark Brandau at Nation’s Restaurant News.



The new “Handcrafted by Cracker Barrel” campaign is going all out on multiple platforms: TV, radio, Facebook and even a game for mobile. It’s dumping a good amount of cash on it too — its spots will reach 100 markets, instead of the usual 20 it hits during the holiday season.

Is this the right move for Cracker Barrel?

The company’s at an important stage. It has been struggling big time, prompting activist investor Sardar Biglari to get involved. He is now its largest shareholder, and is looking to join the board and shake things up. Biglari recently slammed the company’s execs hard, accusing them of shoddy financial reporting in an SEC filing back in August.

Though there wasn’t a specific gripe about its current marketing practices, a marketing shift could be just what Cracker Barrel needs to help spur it on as restaurant traffic continues to wane.

But the key is translating the marketing campaign into actual results — it has to engage local customers, and actually get them in the door.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.