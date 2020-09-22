Cracker Barrel will start serving wine and beer at hundreds of restaurants, after decades without alcohol on the menu

Courtesy of Cracker Barrel Cracker Barrel is adding alcohol to the menu.

Cracker Barrel is adding wine and beer to the menu at hundreds of locations.

The chain added alcohol to the menu at a small number of restaurants earlier this year.

Cracker Barrel plans to start serving booze at 600 of its roughly 660 locations by the end of 2021.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cracker Barrel is finally adding alcohol to the menu.

The chain announced last week that it plans to add wine and beer to the menu at hundreds of locations, breaking its long tradition of keeping the menu free of booze.

According to Cracker Barrel CEO Sandra Cochran, roughly 100 Cracker Barrel restaurants now serve beer and wine. Cracker Barrel plans to add beer and wine to the menu to roughly 600 stores by the end of fiscal 2021 â€” the vast majority of the chain’s roughly 660 stores in the US.

“In addition to the financial benefits, we believe these offerings support the guest experience by providing additional variety,” Cochran said on a call with investors. “The performance of this initiative has been in line with our expectation.”

“And, while it is mostly targeted enhancing the dinner day part, our mimosas have proven to be quite popular in the breakfast and lunch day parts,” Cochran continued.

Cracker Barrel has long refused to serve alcohol at its locations. However, earlier this year, the chain began testing a wine and beer program, in an effort to boost sales as restaurants struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.